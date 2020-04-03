New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went down by -1.85% or -0.16 points down from its previous closing price of 8.65. The stock reached $8.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NYCB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

NYCB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.935, at one point touching $8.27. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.43%. The 52-week high currently stands at 13.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -27.62% after the recent low of 8.54.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] sitting at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.80. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has 499.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.54 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.