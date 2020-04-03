Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] took an upward turn with a change of 3.88%, trading at the price of $12.31 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Nielsen Holdings plc shares have an average trading volume of 4.18M shares for that time period. NLSN monthly volatility recorded 9.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.30%. PS value for NLSN stocks is 0.72 with PB recorded at 2.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Fundamental Analysis of Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has 378.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.64 to 27.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 6.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] a Reliable Buy?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.