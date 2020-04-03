NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went up by 1.86% or 0.43 points up from its previous closing price of 23.06. The stock reached $23.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

NI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.945, at one point touching $22.725. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -23.41%. The 52-week high currently stands at 30.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -16.32% after the recent low of 19.56.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NiSource Inc. [NI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.49, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 26.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 379.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 6.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.