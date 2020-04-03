Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] stock went up by 2.53% or 0.04 points up from its previous closing price of 1.58. The stock reached $1.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ODP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.74% in the period of the last 7 days.

ODP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.685, at one point touching $1.52. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -57.26%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -57.03% after the recent low of 1.23.

Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ:ODP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Office Depot Inc. [ODP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Office Depot Inc. [ODP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has 639.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 3.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 13.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Office Depot Inc. [ODP] a Reliable Buy?

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.