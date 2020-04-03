OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] dipped by -4.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. OPKO Health Inc. represents 660.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 759.33M with the latest information.

The OPKO Health Inc. traded at the price of $1.15 with 11.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OPK shares recorded 13.03M.

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For OPKO Health Inc. [OPK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OPK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.15, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] sitting at -30.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31. OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has 660.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 759.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 2.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 5.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] a Reliable Buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.