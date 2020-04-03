Owens-Illinois Inc.[OI] stock saw a move by 5.88% on Thursday, touching 3.28 million. Based on the recent volume, Owens-Illinois Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OI shares recorded 159.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] stock could reach median target price of $13.50.

Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] stock additionally went up by 0.74% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OI stock is set at -63.75% by far, with shares price recording returns by -41.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OI shares showcased -26.53% decrease. OI saw 20.08 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

Owens-Illinois Inc. [NYSE:OI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.84, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 18.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.64. Its Return on Equity is 34.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 985.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 963.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.57.

Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] has 159.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 20.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. [OI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.