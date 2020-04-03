Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went down by -11.56% or -0.85 points down from its previous closing price of 7.35. The stock reached $6.50 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -34.54% in the period of the last 7 days.

PK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.39, at one point touching $6.305. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.31%. The 52-week high currently stands at 33.02 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -79.88% after the recent low of 3.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.60. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 271.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.