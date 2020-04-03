PBF Energy Inc [PBF] took an downward turn with a change of -0.34%, trading at the price of $5.89 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PBF Energy Inc shares have an average trading volume of 3.42M shares for that time period. PBF monthly volatility recorded 23.87%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.35%. PS value for PBF stocks is 0.04 with PB recorded at 0.23.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PBF Energy Inc [PBF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.23. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 2.23. These metrics all suggest that PBF Energy Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has 150.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 887.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.19 to 35.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 18.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc [PBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.