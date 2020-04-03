Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went down by -4.36% or -1.22 points down from its previous closing price of 27.96. The stock reached $26.74 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PTON share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

PTON had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $28.48, at one point touching $25.85. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.77%. The 52-week high currently stands at 37.02 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 17.70.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is sitting at 4.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.74.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.75.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has 278.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 37.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.