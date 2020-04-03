Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] opened at $31.90 and closed at $31.75 a share within trading session on 04/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] had 25.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 32.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.52%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.88 during that period and PFE managed to take a rebound to 44.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pfizer Inc. [PFE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.87, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 31.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.40. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 11.46. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.70B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 187.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.