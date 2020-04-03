PPL Corporation [PPL] saw a change by 0.31% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.97. The company is holding 745.16M shares with keeping 745.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.77% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.63%, trading +26.77% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 745.16M shares valued at 5.59 million were bought and sold.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding PPL Corporation [PPL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPL Corporation [PPL] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at 36.60% and its Gross Margin at 90.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 745.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.12 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 6.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.