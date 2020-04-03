The share price of PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] inclined by $20.80, presently trading at $19.79. The company’s shares saw 15.60% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 17.12 recorded on 04/02/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PHM fall by -23.03% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.72 compared to -5.92 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.45%, while additionally dropping -28.74% during the last 12 months. PulteGroup Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $43.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 23.41% increase from the current trading price.

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.47. Its Return on Equity is 19.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.91 and P/E Ratio of 5.40. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has 282.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.12 to 47.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 6.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.