QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] took an upward turn with a change of 4.14%, trading at the price of $0.29 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while QEP Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.31M shares for that time period. QEP monthly volatility recorded 34.64%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.08%. PS value for QEP stocks is 0.06 with PB recorded at 0.03.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to QEP Resources Inc. [QEP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QEP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.29, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 249.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 72.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.02, which indicates that it is 17.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.56. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.