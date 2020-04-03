Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $5.79 after QRTEA shares went down by -2.03% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QRTEA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.79, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] sitting at 1.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68. Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.78.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has 425.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.01 to 17.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] a Reliable Buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.