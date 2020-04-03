The share price of Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] inclined by $4.34, presently trading at $3.00. The company’s shares saw 15.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.59 recorded on 04/02/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RWT fall by -51.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.93 compared to -3.18 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -83.15%, while additionally dropping -81.25% during the last 12 months. Redwood Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.75% increase from the current trading price.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.00, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.37.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 113.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 341.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.59 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 26.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.