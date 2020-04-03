Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] saw a change by -6.44% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $44.01. The company is holding 327.60M shares with keeping 305.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.64%, trading +4.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 327.60M shares valued at 7.67 million were bought and sold.

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.01, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is sitting at 3.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] sitting at 48.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.97. Its Return on Equity is 75.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 976.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 993.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 6.51. These metrics all suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has 327.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.52 to 186.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 9.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.