Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] opened at $21.42 and closed at $21.61 a share within trading session on 04/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] had 3.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.92%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.06 during that period and SKX managed to take a rebound to 44.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.43, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 47.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.71. Its Return on Equity is 16.00%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.61 and P/E Ratio of 9.98. These metrics all suggest that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has 168.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 44.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 6.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.