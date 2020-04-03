SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] shares went lower by -0.99% from its previous closing of 41.37, now trading at the price of $40.96, also subtracting -0.41 points. Is SSNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SSNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 224.31M float and a -7.98% run over in the last seven days. SSNC share price has been hovering between 67.73 and 29.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SSNC an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.19 and P/E Ratio of 24.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has 268.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.51 to 67.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 5.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.