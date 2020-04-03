The share price of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] inclined by $10.02, presently trading at $9.76. The company’s shares saw 28.59% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.59 recorded on 04/02/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as STWD fall by -24.40% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.16 compared to -3.15 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -58.57%, while additionally dropping -56.60% during the last 12 months. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.74% increase from the current trading price.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STWD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.76, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.72. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 5.46. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 282.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 12.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.