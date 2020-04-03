Tapestry Inc.[TPR] stock saw a move by -0.54% on Thursday, touching 7.95 million. Based on the recent volume, Tapestry Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TPR shares recorded 300.83M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock additionally went down by -27.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -54.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TPR stock is set at -67.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by -59.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TPR shares showcased -55.50% decrease. TPR saw 36.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Tapestry Inc. [TPR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TPR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.01, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 67.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.92. Its Return on Equity is 17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.65 and P/E Ratio of 5.33. These metrics all suggest that Tapestry Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has 300.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.51 to 36.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 10.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tapestry Inc. [TPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tapestry Inc. [TPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.