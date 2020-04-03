The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] opened at $143.02 and closed at $145.29 a share within trading session on 04/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.19% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $149.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] had 4.44 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.31M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.63%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 130.85 during that period and GS managed to take a rebound to 250.46 in the last 52 weeks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $149.93, with the high estimate being $310.00, the low estimate being $154.00 and the median estimate amounting to $228.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $145.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 452.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 230.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.93 and P/E Ratio of 7.14. These metrics all suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has 360.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.85 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 4.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.