The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] took an downward turn with a change of -1.17%, trading at the price of $14.37 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.03M shares for that time period. IPG monthly volatility recorded 9.49%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.60%. PS value for IPG stocks is 0.60 with PB recorded at 2.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.37, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.54.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.91 and P/E Ratio of 8.60. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has 424.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.63 to 25.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 8.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.