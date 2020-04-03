The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] shares went higher by 5.80% from its previous closing of 72.36, now trading at the price of $76.56, also adding 4.2 points. Is PGR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PGR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 583.56M float and a 0.98% run over in the last seven days. PGR share price has been hovering between 84.20 and 62.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Progressive Corporation [PGR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.56, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.79 and P/E Ratio of 11.39. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 603.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.18 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 4.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.