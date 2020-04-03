The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] opened at $17.70 and closed at $17.60 a share within trading session on 04/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.42% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] had 8.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.78%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.39 during that period and WU managed to take a rebound to 28.44 in the last 52 weeks.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The Western Union Company [WU] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.85, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Western Union Company [WU] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 41.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.41. Its Return on Assets is 11.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 434.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 6.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.