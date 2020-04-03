Under Armour Inc. [UAA] took an downward turn with a change of -5.69%, trading at the price of $7.79 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Under Armour Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 7.30M shares for that time period. UAA monthly volatility recorded 11.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.52%. PS value for UAA stocks is 0.66 with PB recorded at 1.64.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Under Armour Inc. [UAA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is sitting at 3.04. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Under Armour Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 38.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has 445.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.61 to 27.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 9.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UAA] a Reliable Buy?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.