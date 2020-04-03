Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] saw a change by 4.24% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.98. The company is holding 517.94M shares with keeping 486.59M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -32.29%, trading +41.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 517.94M shares valued at 6.45 million were bought and sold.

Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE:VST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Vistra Energy Corp. [VST], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] sitting at 17.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56. Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.20 and P/E Ratio of 8.63. These metrics all suggest that Vistra Energy Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has 517.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 27.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 6.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.