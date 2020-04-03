Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] saw a change by -6.83% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.36. The company is holding 187.64M shares with keeping 174.86M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.34% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.34%, trading +13.46% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 187.64M shares valued at 3.71 million were bought and sold.

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VNO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.36, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 52.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.22 and P/E Ratio of 1.93. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has 187.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.64 to 68.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 8.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.