Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] dipped by -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. Washington Prime Group Inc. represents 199.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 119.39M with the latest information.

The Washington Prime Group Inc. traded at the price of $0.60 with 8.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WPG shares recorded 6.31M.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPG an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 64.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.34.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 199.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 119.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.58 to 5.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 20.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.