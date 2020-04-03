Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] stock went down by -4.46% or -1.81 points down from its previous closing price of 40.60. The stock reached $38.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WELL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -23.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

WELL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $42.0998, at one point touching $37.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -58.37%. The 52-week high currently stands at 93.17 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -49.79% after the recent low of 24.27.

Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Welltower Inc. [WELL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WELL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.79, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welltower Inc. [WELL] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welltower Inc. [WELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welltower Inc. [WELL] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Welltower Inc. [WELL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.69. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WELL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.01 and P/E Ratio of 32.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] has 416.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.27 to 93.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 9.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welltower Inc. [WELL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welltower Inc. [WELL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.