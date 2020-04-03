Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] shares went higher by 6.38% from its previous closing of 137.59, now trading at the price of $146.37, also adding 8.78 points. Is CCI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.25 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 414.55M float and a 2.74% run over in the last seven days. CCI share price has been hovering between 168.75 and 114.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $146.37, with the high estimate being $183.00, the low estimate being $136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.90. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 74.21. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 433.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.18 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 5.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.