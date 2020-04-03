Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] opened at $5.34 and closed at $5.03 a share within trading session on 04/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.78% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] had 47.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 30.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.75 during that period and ET managed to take a rebound to 15.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Energy Transfer LP [ET], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ET an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Transfer LP [ET] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.18 and P/E Ratio of 3.84. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.86B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 15.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 11.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP [ET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.