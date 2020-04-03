Realty Income Corporation [O] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $45.62 after O shares went down by -1.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Realty Income Corporation [O] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give O an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.62, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $72.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realty Income Corporation [O] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.79. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 32.93. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 351.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 8.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.