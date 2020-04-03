SM Energy Company [SM] took an upward turn with a change of 15.53%, trading at the price of $1.19 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SM Energy Company shares have an average trading volume of 5.55M shares for that time period. SM monthly volatility recorded 28.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.18%. PS value for SM stocks is 0.10 with PB recorded at 0.05.

SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to SM Energy Company [SM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.19, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SM Energy Company [SM] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SM Energy Company [SM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SM Energy Company [SM] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02. SM Energy Company [SM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.54.

SM Energy Company [SM] has 130.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 154.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 18.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.67, which indicates that it is 20.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SM Energy Company [SM] a Reliable Buy?

SM Energy Company [SM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.