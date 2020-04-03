Xerox Corporation [NYSE: XRX] shares went higher by 5.00% from its previous closing of 17.60, now trading at the price of $18.48, also adding 0.88 points. Is XRX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.58 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XRX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 203.47M float and a -6.05% run over in the last seven days. XRX share price has been hovering between 39.47 and 15.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Xerox Corporation [NYSE:XRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Xerox Corporation [XRX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xerox Corporation [XRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Xerox Corporation [XRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xerox Corporation [XRX] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 40.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Xerox Corporation [XRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.99. Its Return on Equity is 26.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xerox Corporation [XRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Xerox Corporation [XRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.45 and P/E Ratio of 5.97. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Xerox Corporation [XRX] has 237.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.01 to 39.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 10.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xerox Corporation [XRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xerox Corporation [XRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.