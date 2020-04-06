The share price of Adient plc [NYSE: ADNT] inclined by $7.35, presently trading at $8.76. The company’s shares saw 48.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.90 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADNT fall by -19.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.87 compared to -0.84 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -63.16%, while additionally dropping -54.35% during the last 12 months. Adient plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.99% increase from the current trading price.

Adient plc [NYSE:ADNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Adient plc [ADNT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adient plc [ADNT] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Fundamental Analysis of Adient plc [ADNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adient plc [ADNT] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.64. Its Return on Equity is -33.00%, and its Return on Assets is -6.10%. These metrics suggest that this Adient plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adient plc [ADNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 202.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Adient plc [ADNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.98.

Adient plc [ADNT] has 97.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 717.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 29.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.25, which indicates that it is 12.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adient plc [ADNT] a Reliable Buy?

Adient plc [ADNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.