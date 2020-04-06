AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] stock went down by -2.83% or -0.55 points down from its previous closing price of 19.46. The stock reached $18.91 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AER share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.59% in the period of the last 7 days.

AER had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.26, at one point touching $17.79. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -70.84%. The 52-week high currently stands at 64.86 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -61.00% after the recent low of 10.42.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.91, with the high estimate being $72.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $61.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] sitting at 51.50% and its Gross Margin at 93.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.97. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AER financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 317.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 317.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69 and P/E Ratio of 2.24. These metrics all suggest that AerCap Holdings N.V. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has 135.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.42 to 64.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 13.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.