Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] gained by 31.36% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. represents 23.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.00M with the latest information.

The Aeterna Zentaris Inc. traded at the price of $0.62 with 647749.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AEZS shares recorded 280.18K.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give AEZS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.65, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.90%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] has 23.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 5.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 13.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.