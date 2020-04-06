AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] gained by 19.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.94 price per share at the time. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. represents 36.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 59.59M with the latest information.

The AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. traded at the price of $1.94 with 2.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MITT shares recorded 1.04M.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MITT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 407.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 0.82. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 36.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 17.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 25.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.