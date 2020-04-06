AIkido Pharma Inc.[AIKI] stock saw a move by 5.56% on Friday, touching 1.57 million. Based on the recent volume, AIkido Pharma Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AIKI shares recorded 12.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] stock could reach median target price of $1822.10.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] stock additionally went up by 1.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AIKI stock is set at -83.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AIKI shares showcased -62.75% decrease. AIKI saw 5.52 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give AIKI an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.57, with the high estimate being $1822.10, the low estimate being $1822.10 and the median estimate amounting to $1822.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.97. Its Return on Equity is -40.50%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this AIkido Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 782.48. AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has 12.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 5.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 14.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.