AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] saw a change by 3.02% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.73. The company is holding 26.81M shares with keeping 26.81M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 616.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -61.60%, trading +434.77% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 26.81M shares valued at 2.69 million were bought and sold.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -71.87.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 385.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 17.64. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 26.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 73.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 616.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.01, which indicates that it is 30.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.