Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [NYSE: APT] shares went higher by 8.13% from its previous closing of 14.63, now trading at the price of $15.82, also adding 1.19 points. Is APT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 10.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 10.60M float and a 41.25% run over in the last seven days. APT share price has been hovering between 41.59 and 3.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [NYSE:APT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give APT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.82, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.86. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.00 and P/E Ratio of 69.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has 12.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 189.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 41.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 394.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.08, which indicates that it is 25.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.