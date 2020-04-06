The share price of Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] inclined by $5.22, presently trading at $4.78. The company’s shares saw 21.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.95 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AMRN fall by -63.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.76 compared to -8.46 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -69.06%, while additionally dropping -76.69% during the last 12 months. Amarin Corporation plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.09. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.31% increase from the current trading price.

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMRN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] sitting at -5.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.57. Its Return on Equity is -6.40%, and its Return on Assets is -3.60%. These metrics suggest that this Amarin Corporation plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -137.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.17.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has 394.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.95 to 26.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 15.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] a Reliable Buy?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.