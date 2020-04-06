Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] opened at $0.95 and closed at $0.98 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -15.32% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.83.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] had 1.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 24.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.79 during that period and ANH managed to take a rebound to 4.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ANH an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] sitting at -32.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.71. Its Return on Equity is -14.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 748.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -80.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 64.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.83.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has 116.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 97.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 4.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 15.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] a Reliable Buy?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.