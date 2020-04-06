Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: AINV] gained by 12.71% on the last trading session, reaching $6.12 price per share at the time. Apollo Investment Corporation represents 74.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 401.87M with the latest information.

The Apollo Investment Corporation traded at the price of $6.12 with 658688.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AINV shares recorded 933.01K.

Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:AINV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] sitting at 50.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] has 74.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 401.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 18.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 11.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.