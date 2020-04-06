Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] took an downward turn with a change of -8.99%, trading at the price of $0.91 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 804.62K shares for that time period. ABUS monthly volatility recorded 22.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.16%. PS value for ABUS stocks is 11.48.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give ABUS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.91, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -48.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.22. Its Return on Assets is -105.60%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has 75.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 14.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.