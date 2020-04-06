ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] shares went lower by -6.28% from its previous closing of 6.69, now trading at the price of $6.27, also subtracting -0.42 points. Is ARR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 57.95M float and a -43.26% run over in the last seven days. ARR share price has been hovering between 21.15 and 4.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.27, with the high estimate being $22.50, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.51. Its Return on Equity is -18.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.90%. These metrics suggest that this ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 790.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -46.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 296.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 54.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has 62.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 393.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 21.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 17.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] a Reliable Buy?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.