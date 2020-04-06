Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] stock went down by -5.83% or -0.49 points down from its previous closing price of 8.41. The stock reached $7.92 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AZUL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -30.77% in the period of the last 7 days.

AZUL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.17, at one point touching $7.12. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -82.22%. The 52-week high currently stands at 44.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -73.66% after the recent low of 5.30.

Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Azul S.A. [AZUL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AZUL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.92, with the high estimate being $252.00, the low estimate being $60.25 and the median estimate amounting to $162.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Azul S.A. [AZUL] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Azul S.A. [AZUL] sitting at -10.40% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.00. Its Return on Equity is 203.50%, and its Return on Assets is -13.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AZUL financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Azul S.A. [AZUL] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.66.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] has 115.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 916.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.30 to 44.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Azul S.A. [AZUL] a Reliable Buy?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.