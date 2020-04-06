The share price of Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] inclined by $2.20, presently trading at $2.48. The company’s shares saw 14.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.16 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BXRX fall by -16.98% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.57 compared to -0.03 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -69.23%. Baudax Bio Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.52% increase from the current trading price.

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BXRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.49, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.57. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] has 9.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.16 to 10.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.