Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $36.31 after BILL shares went up by 16.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] sitting at -7.30% and its Gross Margin at 73.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.44.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -463.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.44.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has 70.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.61 to 64.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.