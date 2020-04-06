Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] saw a change by 9.18% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.21. The company is holding 10.59M shares with keeping 7.73M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 251.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.19% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.26%, trading +250.73% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 10.59M shares valued at 714058.0 were bought and sold.

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BMRA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.20, with the high estimate being $6.25, the low estimate being $6.25 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] sitting at -45.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.55. Its Return on Equity is -65.80%, and its Return on Assets is -40.80%. These metrics suggest that this Biomerica Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68. Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.47.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has 10.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.05 to 23.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 251.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.87, which indicates that it is 15.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] a Reliable Buy?

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.